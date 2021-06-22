AIICO Insurance projects N3.05b profit for Q3 2021

AIICO Insurance Plc has released its earnings forecast for the third quarter ending 30 September 20211 with gross written premium (GWP ) projected for the third quarter of 2021 is N53.82 billion representing 75% of 2021 full year budget.

Profit after tax is projected to be N3.052 billion.

According to a filing at the Nigerian Exchange, the Non-Life business represents 28% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 60%, 10% and 2% respectively.

Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.