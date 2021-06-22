Tuesday, June 22, 2021
More
    Companies & MarketsFinancials

    AIICO Insurance projects N3.05b profit for Q3 2021

    By Idowu Peters
    0
    3

    Must read

    Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

    AIICO Insurance Plc has released its earnings forecast for the third quarter ending 30 September 20211 with gross written premium (GWP ) projected for the third quarter of 2021 is N53.82 billion representing 75% of 2021 full year budget.

    Profit after tax is projected to be N3.052 billion.

    According to a filing at the Nigerian Exchange, the Non-Life business represents 28% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 60%, 10% and 2% respectively.

    Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.

    Previous articleCustodian Investment targets 2.56% profit growth to N5.6b in Q3 2021
    Next articleLASACO Assurance raises Q3 2021 profit forecast by 17.99% to N242m
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com