Assembly passes Ekiti Local Govt Joint Account Bill

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, June 22, 2021 The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed the state’s Joint Local Government Account and Allocation of Revenue (Amendment) 2021 Bill.

The bill was passed at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, in Ado-Ekiti.

Contributing during the debate, the Deputy Leader of the House, Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, said the bill would empower the local government auditor-general to scrutinise the accounts of local government areas.

Also, Emmanuel Oso, APC member representing Ido/Osi 11, said the account belonged to the local government, and it behoves the local government auditor-general to scrutinise it.

Ajibade Adeyemi, member representing Moba 1 APC, said that the Principal Law of 2002 empowered the state’s Auditor-General, but that if the amended bill is assented to by the governor, the responsibility would now be on the local government’s auditor-general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House also deliberated on two other bills.

They are: Ekiti Office of the Attorney-General 2021 bill and a Bill for a Law to ensure Food Security by ensuring Active Participation of Political Office Holders and Career Officers in Agriculture (otherwise known as Own a Farm Project and other Related Matters 2021).

The bills were later sent to the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters and Committee on Agriculture for further legislative scrutiny.

The House, thereafter, adjourned until June 23 for plenary.