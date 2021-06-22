Bayelsa govt., UK seek investment partnership

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa, June 21, 2021 Bayelsa Gov. Douye Diri says the state government will partner the United Kingdom in areas of agriculture, transportation, education, maritime, aquaculture, ICT, among others.

The Governor gave the pledge on Monday, when he met with the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

He promised that his administration would provide and guarantee the enabling environment for United Kingdom investments to grow in the state.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, and made available to newsmen requested the envoy to pave the way for British investments in the state.

The governor said the relationship between the UK and Bayelsa predated the creation of Nigeria.

He said it was further consolidated by the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities at Otuabagi, a community in the state, by Shell in February 1956.

He, however, noted that in spite of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) being one of the leading oil companies in the state and the long history of economic relations with the UK, Bayelsa had nothing to show.

According to him, there is no other investment from UK companies in the state.

Diri sought the UK government support and collaboration to establish a skills acquisition centre in the state that would train and empower women and youths in carpentry, refrigeration, solar power assembly, fashion designing and masonry.

Other areas of interest to the state include, farming techniques for high-yield crops production, aquaculture, ICT as well as mechanical/electrical training.

“With Bayelsa occupying a major portion of Nigeria’s 853-kilometre coastline, the government intends to concentrate on fishery development, particularly deep-sea fishing.

“Bayelsa State has the best potential in Nigeria for the production of rice, cassava, yam, plantain, banana and palm produce.

“Our government is, therefore, embarking on a massive programme to train our youths in modern form of agriculture in order to engage them in productive activities and divert them from militancy, restiveness and criminal activities.

“Bayelsa remains one of the main crude oil and gas production states both onshore and offshore. The state provides the best setting for oil and gas investment.

“About 60 per cent of Nigeria gas reserve is in Bayelsa and the government has resolved to create the best incentives and operating environment for all British investors through Public Private Partnership (PPP),” he said.

Diri also solicited support for undergraduates and postgraduate scholarship to Bayelsa students as well as inter-city collaboration with either the City of London, Liverpool or Manchester.

He said such collaboration was necessary in order to enhance the state’s transportation infrastructure, urban planning and waste management.

“I equally seek grants from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to support the state government’s urban renewal efforts in the provision of potable water, rural electrification, construction of schools/learning materials.

“We are aware that the FCDO’s oversees Development Assistance through the Conflict Overseas Stability and Security Fund programme worked through the Social Democtatic Network.”

He noted that the programme’s intervention with an NGO in some communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state to carry out rice farming was successful.

“But this stopped since March 2020 and we wish to request that it resumes, this time, with collaboration with the state government for better results and continuity,” he stated.

Diri presented a copy of the interim report of the Bayelsa State Oil and Environment Commission (BSOEC) to his host.

The report contained an overview of its work which highlighted the challenges Bayelsa people faced from decades of degradation of their environment.

In her brief response, the UK High Commissioner, Laing, thanked the governor for the visit.

The envoy said the Mission encouraged collaboration with states and organisations that border on mutual interests.

Laing said the UK was interested in the economic development of Bayelsa, particularly in the area of sustainable agriculture and other areas that the governor highlighted.

