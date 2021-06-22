Blacksmith, iron benders begin warning strike over high cost of materials

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, June 22, 2021 Blacksmith, Welder, Iron Benders, Metal Technicians Association of Nigeria, Kwara Chapter on Tuesday began three days warning strike over high cost of iron materials.

The state Chairman of the association, Mr Oyinloye Azeez-Ajani, disclosed this newsmen , on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said that no fewer than 7,500 membership of the association across the 16 council areas of the state had agreed on this decision.

Azeez-Ajani said that the three days warning strike became inevitable in view of high cost of iron materials.

He expressed concern that several of its members in the state were currently living in abject poverty following lack of job or lost of job as a result of what he described as ‘prohibitive prices’ of materials

According to the chairman, an iron which was sold for N500 now sells for N1,500, a consignment of iron sold for N280, 000 now goes for N370,000, while a plate of iron which was formerly sold for N8,000 now costs N36,000.

Axeez-Ajani appealed to Federal Government to address the issue of naira devaluation to allow more Nigerians own their houses

NAN reports that the industrial action has paralysed all activities by the striking technicians in the construction industry across the state.

Some of the executives of the association are moving round the three senatorial districts of the state to ensure compliance to the strike.

NAN Correspondent, who visited some iron markets in llorin reports that members of the association disrupted buying and selling activities, which compelled many iron sellers to lock their shops.