eTranzact International Plc has released its earnings forecast for the third second quarter (Q3) ending 30th September 2021 at the Nigerian Exchange (NSE) with a revenue of N5.926 billion up from N4.689 billion forecasted for Q2 2021.

The forecast projected a 389.59% growth of profit after tax to N209.114 million compared with N42.712 million forecasted for Q2 2021.