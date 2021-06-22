Gov. AbdulRazaq presents Public Audit Bill to legislature

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, June 22, 2021 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday forwarded the Kwara State Public Audit Bill 2021 to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The letter of the governor was read by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, during Tuesday’s plenary.

AbdulRazaq explained that enactment of an audit law is a requirement for the state and local government councils to benefit from the fiscal, accountability, transparency and sustainability fund of the World Bank.

He urged the lawmakers to give the bill accelerated consideration to facilitate access to the fund.

The speaker subsequently referred the bill to the House Committee on Rules and Business to slate it for first reading.