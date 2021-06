LASACO Assurance Plc, a major player in the Nigerian insurance sector has issued a notice of its earnings forecast for the third quarter ending 30 September 2021 with a projection of N3.947 billion gross premium written, up from N3.172 billion projected for second quarter (Q2) 2021.

The forecast released at the Nigerian Exchange also showed N242.024 million profit for the period, a 17.99% rise from N N205.129 million projected for Q2 2021.