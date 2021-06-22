Tuesday, June 22, 2021
    Linkage Assurance eyes N700.8m profit for Q3 2021

    Linkage Assurance Plc, a leading player in the Nigerian insurance industry has released its earnings forecast for the third quarter for the period ending 30 September 2021 with gross premium written N2.070 billion.

    The company projected a profit after tax of N700.838 million.

    Cash/bank balance at end of the quarter is projected to rise to N3.634 billion from N3.593 billion at the beginning.

    Earlier reports suggested that Linkage Assurance’s audited 2020 financial results with gross premium written rising by 28% to N8.3 billion from N6.5 billion in 2019 while profit after tax rose by 65% to N2.4 billion from N1.5 billion in 2019.

