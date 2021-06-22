Manufacturers association advises members on payment of taxes

By Joy Odigie

Benin, June 22, 2021 The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Edo/Delta branch, has urged members to pay taxes to support the government in fostering economic growth and development.

Mr Okwara Udensi, Chairman of the branch, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

Udensi said it was mandatory for business owners to pay taxes to the government.

“Payment of taxes is necessary to scale up government expenditure.

“However, the government should dialogue with organisations that default in tax payment to know the causes of their inability to pay taxes.

“Some organisations might be angry with the state government and refuse to pay taxes because they have been the ones rehabilitating the roads where their companies are situated.

“In such situation, the government should give tax rebates to the organisations to encourage them to pay taxes.

“If a company is to pay N2 million as tax but it has been assisting the government in road rehabilitation, it can be given a rebate.

“This will encourage more organisations to pay their taxes,’’ he said.

