Tuesday, June 22, 2021
    NEM Insurance forecasts 51.19% profit growth to N3.6b in Q3 2021

    By Idowu Peters
    NEM Insurance Plc, a major player in Nigeria’s insurance sector which started business in the country in 1948 through the agency of Edward Turner & Co has released a its financial forecast for the third quarter period ending 30th September 2021 with a projected profit after tax of N3.553 billion which is 51.19% improvement over N2.350 billion projected for Q2 2021.

    The forecast published at the Nigerian Exchange projected a gross premiums written of N21.675 billion compared with N16.320 billion projection for Q2 2021.

