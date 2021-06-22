Nigerian Troops Capture Errand Boy of ISWAP Logistic Commander

Nigerian Troops have arrested an ISWAP, logistic supplier and an errand boy to a notorious Logistic Commander, Modu Sulum, recently killed by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

PRNigeria learnt that troops from FOB Ngamdi, led by acting Commander 154 Taskforce Batallion, Major DY Chiwar, in conjunction with local vigilantes traced and arrested the suspects at Benisheikh Market.

The errand boy, Wida Kachalla, is a native of Murguba Settlement, an ISWAP-Bolo Haram enclave.

An intelligence operative told PRNigeria that at the point of arrest, Kachalla, succeeded in chewing his GSM SIM cards, but his two mobile phones with IMM were recovered by the troops.

“In recent week we have intercepted Communication and couriers of terrorists in their various channels and routes

“While the suspect chewed and swallowed his sim cards we already the major data for intelligence gathering.

“Other items recovered from him include a Bag of flour, cartons of Biscuits, crates of Evaporated Milk, crates of Soft-Drinks, cartons of anti-grass chemical, Packet of Bicycle Sporks, among other consumable,” the source said.

Recalled that fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Sunday eliminated scores of ISWAP-Boko Haram terrorists including their commanders in Lamboa in Kaga Local Government area of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the multiple airstrikes conducted by a mix of our aircraft including Alpha-Jets, L-39 and MI-35 helicopters, might have also killed the notorious ISWAP Logistic Commander, Modu Sullum.

Modu Sulum was responsible for the destructions of power transmission towers at Malanari along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway and attacks on travellers in Auno and Jakana axis.

The insurgents, in a convoy of eight -gun trucks, had invaded Lamboa, preparatory to launching a gruesome attack in Mainok axis in the State.