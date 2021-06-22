Olatunji’s death great loss to Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, June 22, 2021 Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of the Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State, Mr Olufunmi Olatunji.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that Olatunji’s demise was a big loss to the Eti-Osa East council and Lagos State.

“The death of Olatunji is a painful and great loss to Lagos State. I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat.

”There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC), his family and the state as a whole,” he said.

He described the late council boss as a loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the APC.

The governor said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives through selfless service to his family, people of Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos State and humanity at large.

Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Eti-Osa East LCDA.

He prayed that God would grant the soul of Olatunji eternal rest and comfort his immediate and political family.

Olatunji was the chairman of Eti-Osa East LCDA and APC chairmanship candidate for Lagos Local Government Elections slated for July 24.

He died on Monday night atfer a brief illness.

