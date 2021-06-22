We have paid N6bn gratituity arrears since 2017- Akeredolu

By Ayodeji Alabi

Akure, June 22, 2021 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says his administration has paid about N6 billion of gratuity arrears inherited from previous administrations since 2017.

Akeredolu, who made this known on Tuesday in Akure during a courtesy visit by the National Pension Commission, disclosed that the state government would soon constitute a pension board.

The governor explained that the board would boost the contributory pension scheme.

He commended the commission on the enforcement of regulatory policies in the country to ensure compliance by the states.

According to him, the pension reform of 2014 makes provision for further improved efficiency and accountability in pension administration in the country.

The governor also called for a harmonious working relationship between states and the commission to ensure that both serving and retired public servants enjoy their retirement benefit.

Earlier, Mr. Oyedele Akintola, Commissioner Inspectorate, PENCOM, appreciated Akeredolu for working tremendously for the benefit of the public servants.

He said that the hard work of the governor would ensure that the state key into the contributory pension scheme, which would ensure good living for its workers.

Akintola urged the state government to constitute a pension commission board to empower the state commission to deliver, and invest in ICT Infrastructure which would guide the pension growth.

