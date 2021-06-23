By Francisca Oluyole

Abuja, June 23, 2021 The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) recent report on the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development’s achievement is a milestone for the ministry, says the Minister, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite.

Adegbite said the ministry’s contribution to the Federal Government’s coffer in 2020 was commendable and urged staff to work harder.

The minister made this known during the 2021 Africa Public Service Day Celebration (APSD) and send-off for the ministry’s retirees on Wednesday in Abuja.

The theme for 2021 APSD is “Developing Technology to Sustain Enhanced Service Delivery in the Face of the Challenging COVID-19 Pandemic Climate”.

Adegbite said that the recent report by NEITI showed that the ministry had set a new record in terms of its contribution to the Federal Government’s purse in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naija247news reports that the revenue from the solid minerals sector grew by 15 per cent hits N79.96 billion in 2019, the NEITI audit report revealed recently.

The 2019 audit report of the solid minerals sector by NEITI stated that revenue from the sector in 2018 was N69.47 billion.

He said this contribution would not have been possible without the efforts of all members of the ministry including its agencies and parastatals.

He charged the staff to ensure that 2021 achievement exceeded that of 2020, adding that this could be achieved through dedication and working as a team.

“For all kudos given, a higher duty is required, what that means is that we must improve from what we achieved in 2020.

“That means this year 2021, we must surpass the goal of 2020, we must do our best, wherever we find ourselves or any duty assigned to us,” he said.

Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry advised staff to embrace technology and digitisation as inevitable enablers of efficient service delivery.

Akinlade said staff should embrace technology digitisation to avoid being left behind or rendered irrelevant in the emerging digital Federal Civil Service.

“We must also celebrate the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan for her dynamic leadership, which has gone a long way in re-inventing and strengthening the Federal Civil Service.

“As committed civil servants, we must always bear in mind that the APSD is driven within the Agenda 2063, which is Africa’s blue print and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

“The APSD is among other things aimed at enhancing professionalism in the Public Service.

“It aims at raising the image of the service, discovering innovations, motivating the public sector, enhancing trust in government and sharing best practices within and across the African continent.”

She said this year’s theme became more relevant given the fact that the 2020/2021 season had been very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic which almost paralysed every aspect of work and life globally.

The ministry awarded 15 directorate cedar and 16 other staff that had contributed to the growth of the sector.

Also, the ministry also conducted send-off for some of its staff that retired in the last one year and some that will be retiring in few weeks’ time, making 18 retirees.

Mr Kehinde Olabusuyi, a retiree and former Acting Director, Metallurgical Inspectorate and Raw Material Development Department of the ministry appreciated the ministry on behalf of other retirees.

“We are retiring but we are still part of the ministry to continue to contribute our wealth of knowledge to the growth of the ministry and the nation at large,’’ Olabusuyi

