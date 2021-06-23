By Bolanle Lawal

Ado-Ekiti, June 23, 2021 Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, also known as Moremi Clinic, says it has attended to 139 cases within one year of its establishment.

Newsmen reports that the Centre Coordinator, Mrs Rita Ilevbare, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

She said that out of the cases, the youngest client was six months old while the oldest was 85 years old.

Ilevbare said that the centre was established on June 23, 2020, following the state of emergency declared on gender-based violence (GBV) by Nigeria Governors’ Forum, under the leadership of Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“Moremi Clinic was established on June 23, 2020 as a one-stop centre that fosters a supportive environment, where the rights and interests of survivors of GBV are responded to with dignity, in furtherance of access to justice for the victims/survivors,” she said.

Ilevbare restated the commitment of the clinic towards meeting the needs of every victim and survivor of GBV brought to its attention.

“We stand with every woman and every child who suffer GBV and assure them of our confidentiality and free services without fear, favour or discrimination.

“We are most grateful to the Gov. Kayode Fayemi for his political will on gender issues and financing, both of which have enhanced seamless responses at the clinic.

“We are also very appreciative of the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, for her phenomenal leadership and support to the clinic, especially empowerment, rehabilitation and reintegration of our clients,” Ilevbare added.

She appreciated the Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development, Justice, Health and Human Services as well as Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), state SDGs, police, NSCDC, civil society organisations and the clinic staffers for their support.