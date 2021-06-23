Gov. Badaru lauds Buhari on agriculture

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Dutse, June 21, 2021 Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in transforming the agricultural sector of the economy towards higher productivity.

Badaru said this when he received the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on a courtesy visit in Dutse on Monday.

The governor also commended Buhari for approving interventions for the states to get them out economic problems, saying that many states had benefited from numerous interventions of the administration.

“The numerous interventions have helped states to execute and complete many projects,” he said.

He said that Jigawa benefited from Buhari’s bailout amounting to billions of naira, in addition to refund of about N10billion for the airport project.

He said the bailouts helped the state to clear backlogs of workers’ salaries, execute new projects and introduced cash transfer scheme to vulnerable groups.

“The state success story on agriculture is a result of Buhari’s national agricultural policy which also brought about quality fertiliser at affordable price to farmers.

“I want to appeal to the minister to convey our gratitude to the president for being there for us, I can proudly say that Jigawa is now the third largest rice producer in the country,” he said.

Earlier, the minister said he was in the state on the invitation of Mr Faruk Aliyu, Chairman of Malam Alu Agro Allied Company, to inspect his integrated facility.

Mohammed, who led Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of agencies under the ministry, described Aliyu as a patriotic Nigerian for constructing the tallest national flag on his farm.

“We will do everything humanly possible to see how we can support Jigawa to woo investors to tap from the state agricultural opportunities and promote its cultural tourism.

“The governor’s laudable initiative for the startups business in goats rearing, designed for rural widows when he assumed duty in 2015 was indeed a genius of its kind in the country,” he said.

Mohammed said that the initiative had been of great help not only to the beneficiaries but also in boosting the economy of rural communities in the state.

The minister also commended the administration for making the state one of the most peaceful states in the country.