Internal Revenue Service Chairman urges citizens to pay tax

By Awayi Kuje

Lafia, June 23, 2021 The Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service ( NSIRS), Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, has urged the people of the state to pay their taxes, to enable government to provide more dividends of democracy.

Yakubu made the call on Wednesday, while speaking with newsmen in Lafia.

He said that doing so would also ensure speedy development of the state.

The chairman said that it was when people paid their taxes that the state government would have more money to execute people-oriented projects.

According to him, government can only provide the basic necessities of life like roads, schools, hospitals, water, among others, if there are funds.

“People should pay their taxes, because it is with tax money that government can provide social amenities among other needs of its citizens.

“It is in view of this that I want to appeal to the citizens of the state to pay their taxes as and when due,’’ he said.

The chairman commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule over his developmental strides in the last two years in office.

“Gov Abdullahi Sule has done well. You can see the infrastructure and economic development in the state.

“He is a listening governor,’’ the revenue boss said.

Yakubu also lauded Gov. Sule for signing into law the state Revenue Harmonization and Administration Law 2020.

The chairman said the law had given the board authority and power to supervise the collection of revenue in all MDAs in the state.

“We also commend the governor’s efforts and for empowering the board with power in order to generate more revenue to the coffers of the state government,’’ he said.

Yakubu said that the board was assisting local government areas in the state to improve on their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He, however, listed the challenges facing the board to include under-staffing, working tools, mobility and training of staff.