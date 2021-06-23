Sokoto Assembly passes Judiciary, Legislature financial autonomy bills

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto, June 23, 2021 The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the Financial Autonomy Bills of the state Judiciary and House of Assembly.

Naija247news reports that the two bills were sponsored by Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari) and Malami Basakkwace (PDP-Sokoto South II), respectively.

Presenting the Judiciary, Justice and Human Rights Committee report on the Judiciary Funds Management, Kajiji said the committee has consulted all stakeholders in ensuring proper recommendations to enhance the passage of the bill.

“The committee recommended that the Chief Registrar Shari’ah Court of Appeal and Secretary Judicial Service Commission be included in the composition of the funds management committee.

“That the monetary threshold for the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi shall be N10 million while the Chief Registrar and the Secretary Judicial Service Commission shall be N1 million.

“That the Judiciary shall open and maintain an account to cater for Capital and Recurrent Expenditure as may be determined from time to time,” he said.

On the legislative funds management, the Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti Corruption, Alhaji Atiku Liman (PDP-Silame), presented the report of the committee to the lawmakers.

Liman said that the committee recommended that from the commencement of the law the Assembly shall manage its Capital and Recurrent expenditures in accordance with the Constitution.

“There shall be established in the state a committee to be known as the State Account Allocation Committee (SAAC), which shall comprise of Finance Commissioner and Accountant General of the state.

“Others are Clerk, Director Finance and Secretary of the state House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief Registrars of state High Court and Shari’ah Court of Appeal as well as Secretary of State Judiciary Service Commission,” he said.

He explained that the committee

recommended a provision for Auditing of Account of the legislature which shall be audited annually by the Auditor General, among others.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has passed a bill to authorise the issue out of the consolidated revenue funds of the state to the tune of N27.03 billion.

Presenting the bill, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader of the assembly, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), said that the funds were for the purpose of making supplementary provision for the services of the state.

The bills were unanimously adopted by the lawmakers in a voice vote presided by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji.