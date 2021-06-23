Sunu Assurance announces resignations of CFO, Company Secretary

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, formerly (Equity Assurance Plc) an insurance company offering non-life insurance for the domestic and corporate sectors as well as asset management and health management services has announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Mr Akeem Adamson and Company Secretary, Head of Legal and Chief Compliance Officer, Mr John Akujieze from the service of the company both effective 7th September 2021.

The announcement in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange signed by Samuel Ogbodu, Managing Director/CEO on Wednesday said the resignations were presented and had been accepted by the board of directors.

Meanwhile, the board had approved the appointment of Mr Theo Lyile acting capacity for CFO and Mrs Taiwo Kuku in acting capacity Company Secretary pending final resolution in this regard.