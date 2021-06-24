Adhere to guidelines, lawmaker tells petroleum marketers in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State) June 24, 2021 The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, on Thursday urged petroleum marketers to adhere strictly to guidelines in dispensing products.

Hunpe gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Badagry.

The lawmaker said that he was not happy with the activities of some petroleum marketers in the Badagry Federal Constituency, for creating unnecessary queues while selling their products.

Hunpe also urged marketers and tanker drivers to desist from unwholesome activities of hoarding, diversion, adulteration and pump manipulation, to avoid untold hardship on Badagry residents and motorists.

According to the lawmaker, the government has mandated security agencies to arrest and prosecute any errant marketer involved in sabotaging its commitment to making products available in Badagry.

“Information at my disposal revealed that some filling stations in Badagry are engaging in sharp practices, which is to the detriment of our people.

“We asked the security operatives to gear up their operations and seal up any of the stations involved in this practice,” he said.

Hunpe said that efforts were on to ensure that petroleum products supply and distribution in Seme, Owode Apa communities were increased from one truck to three weekly.

“We are still engaging government to increase the stations,” he added.

The lawmaker appealed to marketers to tread with caution and follow the Department of Petroleum Resources guidelines in operating at the filling stations.

Recall that the Federal Government, on Nov. 7, 2019, directed that petroleum products should no longer be supplied to filling stations within 20km of the borders.

It said that the directive became necessary because of the atrocities being committed at the border areas.

However, the Federal Government, on March 23, 2020, lifted the suspension on a total of 66 filling stations across the border communities of Nigeria.

