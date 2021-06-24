Thursday, June 24, 2021
    PZ Cussons Nigeria announces resignation Georgios Sotiropoulos as ED

    The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a publicly listed Nigerian subsidiary of Manchester based PZ Cussons Holdings and manufacturer and distributor of consumer products such as detergents, toiletries, soaps and home appliances has announced the resignation Mr Georgios Sotiropoulos as Executive Director of the Company effective 31 May 2021 was accepted.

    A notification at the Nigerian Exchange signed by Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser did not state the reason for the resignation neither any replacement.

