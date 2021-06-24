Sunu Assurances makes board changes

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, June 23, 2021 Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of Mr John Akujieze as Company Secretary/Head Legal and Chief Compliance Officer, effective Sept. 7,2021.

This is contained in a notice on the website of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., signed by Mr Samuel Ogbodu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The notice said that the Board of Directors of the company had approved the appointment of Mrs Taiwo Kuku to assume the position in acting capacity, pending the board’s final resolution in this regard.

According to the notice, the board and management wish Akujieze well in his future endeavours.