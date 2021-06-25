APC is focusing on its promises — Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, June 24, 2021 The All Progressives Congress (APC) is focusing and delivering on it promises, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said.

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing newsmen during the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) meeting with Information Managers of APC at federal and state levels held on Thursday at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said that the mantra of APC was premised on ”Change”, which was on security, infrastructure development and economic growth.

According to him, these have been the driving initiatives in APC states and across the country.

”We all know where we are when it comes to security issues as states and country.

”On economic growth and infrastructure, massive investment in infrastructure is ongoing here in Lagos and is replicated in almost every state. But COVID has slowed down our move.

”APC is doing what it should do, though it is still work in progress,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Lagos State Government would continue supporting all security and paramilitary agencies and not just police alone.

”We have set up a media communication strategy, where we pass on timely information to reach out to the people. We don’t have to wait for a security meeting before we pass on strategic information.

”We are not leaving it to the police alone, we are using a multi-level security architecture. We will also strengthen our Neighbourhood Watch in the next weeks to complement the police efforts,” he said.

The governor said that the PGF meeting with Information Managers of APC was a common fora of transparently engaging the people as a party and to learn from each other.

He said that it was a means of knowing the strengths from different parts of the country, the media strategy and how to better complement each other and what could be the winning tools for each state.

