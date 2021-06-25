EnjoyNigeria Expo 2021 to generate 100,000 jobs – FG

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, June 25, 2021 The Federal Government has expressed optimism that its forthcoming “EnjoyNigeria Expo” would generate 100,000 new jobs between 2021 and 2023 in the trade sector of the Nigerian economy.

Mrs Kemi Arodudu, Director, Investment Department, Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments disclosed this on Thursday in a statement by Tunde Hassan, Head, Media Subcommittee of EnjoyNigeria Expo.

Arodudu noted that it would scale up value chain delivery of the creative, entertainment, travel, trade and cultural industries between 2021 and 2023.

She said the expo would assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to be positioned for increased job and wealth creation as well as gain access to global markets.

Arodudu, also the Chairperson of the EnjoyNigeria Expo planning committee said the project further envisioned making available, a national data base for MSMEs in rural areas while connecting such to global markets.

“This is in addition to empowering women and youths with entrepreneurial skills to facilitate innovations as well as connect them to bigger markets to sustain their businesses whilst showcasing their products and services,” she said.

The director also noted that an inter ministerial steering committee has been set up, drawing membership from relevant MDAs and active non governmental bodies and associations operating in the sectors.

She added that so far, several sessions of the inter-ministerial steering team have been held to draw and firm up arrangements for the EnjoyNIGERIAexpo.

She said major components of the initiative included an exhibition, trade and investment forum and a string of entertainment events and awards.

Arodudu explained that the project was anchored on five major strands, woven around critical creative visual and performing arts contents including music, film, photography, painting, fashion, craft, stage drama and comedy.

The Chief Executive of Welcome2Nigeria Project (W2Np) the private sector facilitator of the project, Isa Sago noted with delight, the enthusiasm displayed so far by critical stakeholders across all target sectors.

He said the event would deepen the contributions of the creative entertainment, cultural and travel trade industries to the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“Arrangement is in top gear to stage the first ever combined initiative to signpost the creative, entertainment, cultural and travel-trade industries in Nigeria,” he said.

The initiative tagged, EnjoyNigeria Expo is a Public Private Partnership Project of the ministry of industries, trade and investments and Ministry of Information and Culture as lead establishment.

The five-day expo is scheduled for Mid November 2021

Related