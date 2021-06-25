Kogi Assembly moves to stop special grants to former governors, deputies

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, June 24, 2021 A bill seeking to repeal laws providing special grants to former governors and their deputies has passed first reading at the Kogi House of Assembly.

Newsmen reports that the bill titled, “The Kogi State Former Governors, (Special Grants) repeal Law, 2021” was read on the floor of the House at plenary on Thursday in Lokoja.

The bill was first introduced in a letter from Gov. Yahaya Bello and read by Speaker Matthew Kolawole at the commencement of the third Legislative Session of the 7th Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the letter, the need for legislation to repeal the law for “Special grants to former governors and their deputies and others” in the state is necessitated by “financial constraints.”

Other bills that had their first reading at plenary on Thursday include, Kogi State Legislative Funds Management (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill, 2021 and the Kogi State Economic Council, (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Three other bills had their second reading during the sitting and were committed to appropriate committees to accelerate their passage in view of the backlog of pending bills.

The Speaker had earlier on Wednesday charged the legislators to redouble their efforts at regaining lost ground occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Assembly was equally affected by the industrial action embarked upon by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), which grounded legislative activities in the House and left a lot of workload.

Kolawole enjoined the members to strive to pass pending bills to ensure that their collective resolve to make quality laws for good governance in the state did not turn into a mirage.

He hinted that the celebration of the commencement of another legislative session, which could not hold due to PASAN’s industrial action would be rescheduled.

The Speaker, however, declared the end of the 2nd Session and commencement of the 3rd Session of the 7th Legislative Assembly in the state.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is my privilege to draw the curtains on the 2nd Session while declaring open the 3rd Session of the 7th Kogi State Legislature,” he said.

