Oye-Ekiti (Ekiti), June 25, 2021 An All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Ekiti, Mr Demola Popoola, says that the 2022 and 2023 elections will be about personality rather political party affiliation.

Popoola stated this in Oye-Ekiti while declaring his intention to contest the governorship primaries of the party in the state.

“The next general elections will be based on who the candidate is and not his political party.

“Contributions and capacity of aspirants will play a critical role in the polls, but I am determined to bring my wealth of experience to bear in governance of the state, if given the opportunity in 2022.

“I will work through my plans to banish poverty from Ekiti through my deliberate and concerted efforts in creating jobs through industrialisation of the state,’’ he said.

Popoola, who hails from Oye-Ekiti in Oye Local Government area of the state, commended the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration for its infrastructural, agricultural and educational revolution.

“But, a lot is still needed to be done in boosting the state economy with policies that will be friendly and conducive to investors.

“It takes someone like me, with the right connections with both local and international investors, to harness the available natural resources in the state.

“I’m ready to move Ekiti from a civil service state to an industrial one that will not solely depend on monthly allocations from the Federation Account.

“The governor has done well in the areas of agriculture, education and infrastructure. I will build on the foundation that he has laid.

“I want to industrialise the state. There are lots of natural resources that have not been tapped. We have to develop our skills and create jobs through vocational training for our youths.

“Don’t forget that I manage all airport runaways in the country. I went to Turkey recently and discovered that there was a machine that produces gold and I have told them to come to Ekiti. We can make it here in the state,” he said.

Popoola also promised to establish cottage industries that would give jobs to the graduate youths to transform the state.

“I have the network to develop Ekiti, especially in the area of industry and through mechanised agriculture that will enhance huge outputs.

“I’m ready for serious business and I’m coming up with a 15-year blueprint and roadmap for Ekiti,” he said.

The governorship aspirant disclosed that his foundation would be empowering the people of the state, with about N50 million for 100 beneficiaries in each of the 16 local government areas in his efforts at alleviating the suffering of the people.

“I want to touch the lives of millions of people. I’m not interested in deceiving the people. I can assure you that a support for me is a support for Ekiti development,’’ he added.