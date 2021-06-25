NGX turnover up 21.09%, indices down 0.78%

Lagos, June 25, 2021 The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday moved a total of 202.72 million shares worth N2.41 billion in 3,630 deals, just as the market indices dropped 0.78 per cent.

The volume represented a growth of 21.09 per cent when compared with 167.41 million shares worth N1.83 billion traded in 3,256 deals on Thursday.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company dominated the trading activities in volume terms, exchanging 21.18 million shares worth N629.86 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 15.66 million shares valued at N112.95 million, United Capital sold 13.72 million shares worth N83.18 million.

Chams exchanged 13.18 million shares valued at N2.64 million, while Mutual Benefits accounted for 11.97 million shares worth N4.94 million.

However, the market capitalisation declined by N155 billion or 0.78 per cent to close at N19.626 trillion from N19.781 trillion posted on Thursday.

The NGX All-Share Index also lost 296.09 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 37,658.26 against 37,954.35 on Thursday.

MPF Micro Finance Bank led the laggards’ table in percentage terms, dropping by 8.47 per cent to close at N1.73 per share.

Union Bank of Nigeria trailed with 7.76 per cent to close at N5.35, while Mutual Benefits dipped 4.55 per cent to close at N1.67 per share.

Eterna declined by 4.40 per cent to close at N7.60, while Dangote Cement declined by 3.91 per cent to close at N221 per share.

On the other hand, Honey Well Flour Mills dominated the gainers’ table in percentage terms, gaining 9.93 per cent to close at N1.55 per share.

Fidson Healthcare followed with 9.88 per cent to N5.56, while UPL added 9.87 per cent to close at N1.67 per share.

Linkage Assurance improved by 8.33 per cent to close at 65k, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 8 per cent to close at 27k per share.