Friday, June 25, 2021
    Nigeria President Buhari Returns to London Friday for Medical Check-Up

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday travel to London, the United Kingdom for a scheduled medical follow-up.

    According to a two-paragraph statement issued on Thursday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President is due back in the country in the second week of July, 2021.

    This is the second medical trip of the President to London within four months as he had earlier gone on medical check up to the UK from March 30 to April 16, this year.

    Details later…

