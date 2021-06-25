No gas leakage in our depot – Rainoil

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, June 24, 2021 Rainoil Ltd has assured residents of Ijegun-Egba Community in Lagos State, where its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) depot is located, of safety.

The company gave the assurance in a statement posted on its website on Thursday and obtained by newsmen in Lagos.

The company also said that there was no gas leakage in its facility.

The statement noted that speculation of a leak in the gas depot was unfounded.

“Rainoil today carried out a routine fire safety drill to ensure the preparedness of staff in the event of an emergency.

“A representative from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) was on ground to witness the entire process.

“This routine fire drill was apparently mistaken to be a result of gas leak in the facility,” it said.

The statement called on the community and other stakeholders to dispel the gas leakage rumour as the depot had since resumed operations following the fire safety drill.

“We will continue to ensure that all safety measures are in place in all our operations.

“We are safety conscious and remain committed to the safety of our community and the environment,” the statement said.

