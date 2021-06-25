NPF Microfinance Bank Public Offer of 713,342,234 Shares”

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (“The Issuer”) is one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria and its branch network spans all the geo-political zones in the country.

In order to consolidate its position as a leading microfinance bank in Nigeria, the issuer has decided to raise additional funds through a public offer to the tune of N1.07 Billion.

The proceeds of the offer will be used to open new branches, improve the IT infrastructure and shore up the working capital.

The bank has been in business for about 28years and is led by a team of experienced microfinance professionals with a combined experience that spans over 50 years in the microfinance industry.



Hence, we hereby invite you to participate in the public offer by filling and executing the application form accordingly on or before the closing date (June 30, 2021).

To get further details about the offer, kindly download copies of the following documents

a) Click here to download Full Prospectus

b) Click here to download Abridged Prospectus

c) Click here to download Application Form

d) Click here to download Investor Presentation

For further enquiry, please call any of the persons below

Edgar Ebinum Ejovi Okiekpakpo Ikechukwu Mbanefo Ifeoma Okoye Roselyn Akpan

eebinum@cowryasset.com eokiekpakpo@cowryasset.com imbanefo@cowryasset.com iokoye@cowryasset.com rakpan@cowryasset.com

0806 280 7070 0703 853 5965 0803 774 6770 0809 945 4086 0803 552 4181