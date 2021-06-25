Friday, June 25, 2021
More
    Markets & InvestingCapital Markets

    NPF Microfinance Bank Public Offer of 713,342,234 Shares”

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Media, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (“The Issuer”) is one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria and its branch network spans all the geo-political zones in the country.

    In order to consolidate its position as a leading microfinance bank in Nigeria, the issuer has decided to raise additional funds through a public offer to the tune of N1.07 Billion.

    The proceeds of the offer will be used to open new branches, improve the IT infrastructure and shore up the working capital.

    The bank has been in business for about 28years and is led by a team of experienced microfinance professionals with a combined experience that spans over 50 years in the microfinance industry.

    Hence, we hereby invite you to participate in the public offer by filling and executing the application form accordingly on or before the closing date (June 30, 2021).

    To get further details about the offer, kindly download copies of the following documents

    a) Click here to download Full Prospectus
    b) Click here to download Abridged Prospectus
    c) Click here to download Application Form
    d) Click here to download Investor Presentation

    For further enquiry, please call any of the persons below

    Edgar Ebinum Ejovi Okiekpakpo Ikechukwu Mbanefo Ifeoma Okoye Roselyn Akpan
    eebinum@cowryasset.com eokiekpakpo@cowryasset.com imbanefo@cowryasset.com iokoye@cowryasset.com rakpan@cowryasset.com
    0806 280 7070 0703 853 5965 0803 774 6770 0809 945 4086 0803 552 4181

    Previous articleOsinbajo calls for private investment in health, launches Modular Healthcare Facility
    Next articleNigeria President Buhari Returns to London Friday for Medical Check-Up
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com