Zamfara assembly to investigate alleged diversion of PHC fund

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, June 25, 2021 The Zamfara House of Assembly has resolved to investigate an alleged diversion of N1.258 billion intervention fund by the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Director-General, Press and Public Affairs of the House, Mr Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura in Gusau on Friday.

Jafaru-Kaura said the resolution followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Mr Faruku Dosara during plenary on Thursday.

Dosara said the money was released by the agency to PHCs to augment their urgent healthcare needs.

“He said each of the PHCs was allocated N610,000 but unfortunately only N276,760 was given to them, while over N1.2 billion was diverted,” he said.

The majority leader explained the money was for common drugs consumables.

“The sum of N500,000 was cornered to a different account domicile in drugs and consumables management agency while each PHC was left with only N110,000,’’ he said.

He urged the lawmakers to ensure thorough investigation of the matter so as to unravel the truth of the matter.

Dosara said that investigating fraud as well as recovery of looted funds was one of the primary responsibilities of the lawmakers.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya commended the lawmaker for raising the issue.

Magarya directed the House Committee on Health and Human Medicine to investigate the matter and report back its findings in one month.