Sunday, June 27, 2021
    22 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    By Chiazo Ogbolu
    Lagos, June 26, 2021 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 22 ships at the Lagos ports are discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk fertilizer, bulk sugar, automobile gasoline, bulk salt, and petrol.
    It also said it was expecting 19 others, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods between June 26 and July 5.
    The NPA made these known in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on in Lagos, on Saturday.
    According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.
    The publication indicated that the ships were carrying frozen fish, general cargo, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, and bulk fertiliser.
    Meanwhile, 14 other ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with containers, frozen fish, base oil, general cargo, soya bean oil and petrol.

