By Joy Mbachi

Awka,June 26,2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the ongoing primaries for the selection of its flag bearer in the Nov. 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra is strictly in compliance with court pronouncements.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-East Zone, Mr Elochukwu Okeke disclosed this on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Awka.

Recall that two of the aspirants for the PDP ticket, Messers Emeka Etiaba and Tony Nwoye had announced their withdrawal from the contest.

The duo, who opted out few hours to the beginning of the primaries, alleged that a fraudulent delegates’ list was being used for the exercise.

Also, an aggrieved faction of the party is conducting parallel primaries at Paul University, Awka.

However, Okeke described the allegation as unfounded, adding that the exercise was being conducted in compliance with the multiple legal pronouncements concerning the exercise.

“The PDP is simply obeying all the multiple legal pronouncements to ensure that those whose delegate’s status were nullified by the courts are not participating,” he said.

The zonal publicity secretary also dismissed a parallel governorship primary being held by an aggrieved group in the party.

He said that the parallel primaries purportedly being conducted at Paul University had no endorsement by the national leadership of the party.

Meanwhile, one of the aspirants, Dr. Godwin Maduka, said that the elimination of some hitherto statutory delegates through court pronouncements was not expected to negatively affect the exercise.

Maduka said that any candidate that emerged from the contest would be supported by all the contestants provided that the exercise was transparent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-member electoral panel headed by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue is at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre recognised by the PDP leadership.

The aspirants at the centre include Sen.Uche Ukwunife, Mr Val Ozigbo, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Chuma Nzeribe and Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Others are Dr. Winston Udeh, Chief Jonny Maduaforkwa, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, Mr Obiora Okonkwo and Mrs Genevieve Ekwechi.

