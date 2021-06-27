Sunday, June 27, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Burkinabe, Nigerien soldiers neutralize more than 100 terrorists

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Media, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Ouagadougou, June 26, 2021 (PANA/NAN) Burkinabe and Nigerien soldiers have neutralised more than 100 terrorists since 10 June, following a joint military operation on the borders of the two countries, the Burkinabe national army announced in a statement on Saturday.
    It said the joint team, which involved several hundred soldiers from both countries, also seized or destroyed weapons.
    About 100 motorbikes and vehicles, improvised explosive device (IED)-manufacturing equipment, and communication equipment were seized or destroyed, according to the statement.
    The area covered by the operation includes Dori, Mansila and Diapaga, in Burkina Faso, and Téra, Torodi and Tapoa in Niger

    Previous articleGunmen abduct another Ekiti traditional ruler, spare wife
    Next articleCar bomb attack injures 15 peacekeepers in northern Mali
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com