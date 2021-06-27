Destroy all terrorists’ enclaves, COAS tasks Troops

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, June 26, 2021 (NAN) The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists enclaves in their various locations.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said that Yahaya gave the charge while addressing troops in Damaturu, Yobe on Saturday.

The COAS commended the troops for the successful conduct of various operations which include, Operation Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.

He enjoined them to use their experiences from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of the marauding terrorists within their area of responsibility.

Yahaya assured them of improved welfare and a new reward system for troops who performed gallantly in any operation.

According to the statement, the Commander Sector 2 Operation HADIN KAI, Brig.-Gen. Adamu Nura, had earlier briefed the COAS on the operational engagements and challenges in the sector.

