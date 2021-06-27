FGN Bond Rates Fall for Most Maturities amid Buy Pressure…

In the just concluded week, the DMO sold
N325.80 billion worth of bonds; viz, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 and 12.98% FGN MAR 2050, with their respective stop rates closing at 12.74% (down from 13.10%), 13.50% (down from 14.00%) and 13.70% (up from 8.94%).
Meanwhile, we saw sell-offs in the secondary market.
Specifically, yields for the 5-year, 14.50% FGN JUL 2021, 7-year 13.53% FGN APR 2025 and the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 papers lost N0.21, N0.17 and N0.30 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 3.80% (from 3.65%), 12.26% ( from 12.21%) and 12.71% (from 12.65%) respectively.
However, the 20-year, 16.25% FGN MAR 2037 paper gained N4.03 while its yield fell to 12.90%(from 13.53%).
Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market fell for most maturities tracked; the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023, 20-year, 7.69% FEB 23, 2038 paper and 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047 bonds lost USD0.06, USD0.91 and USD1.10 respectively; their corresponding yields rose to 2.75% (from 2.74%). 7.38% (from 7.28%) and 7.56% (from 7.47%) respectively.
In the new week, we expect the local stock market index to rise as investors hunt for bargain on stocks of companies likely to make interim dividend payments.
