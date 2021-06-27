Okowa tasks states’ legislatures on constitutional amendment

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, June 26, 2021 Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday called on the States’ Houses of Assembly to ensure that the Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed when sent to them by the National Assembly.

The governor made the call when he received the Conference of Speakers of States’ Legislatures in Nigeria led by its Chairman and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, at the Government House, Asaba.

Okowa said that as states’ legislatures, the onus was on the lawmakers to pass the Constitutional amendments in the interest of the nation.

He said that the nation was in dire need of the amendments to provide equity, justice and fairness in the affairs of the country.

He urged the Conference to continue to be a voice for the people and to remain true in enforcing executive-legislative relations across the country.

“We are all aware that the National Assembly is currently engaged in the review of the 1999 Constitution and when they are through, it will be passed over to the States’ Assemblies for passage.

“The management of the country has placed a key role in your hands and I urge you all to look at it passionately to ensure that we are fair, equitable and justiceable in all decisions we will take in passing the amendment.

“Nigeria is in trouble but I believe that in working together, we can pilot the nation out of the current challenges through a passionate approach because as leaders, everything about governance must be in the overall interest of the people,” Okowa said.

He commended the legislature in Delta for its cooperation which had led to the achievements recorded by his administration in the last six years.

According to Okowa, whatever we have achieved as a state so far is because we have a very robust relationship with the State House of Assembly.

“They (Assemblymen) are very passionate about the development of the state and that has helped us to make lots of progress.

“I am glad that you have organised yourselves under the Conference to compare notes, just as the Governors have done to discuss and share ideas and to also talk to ourselves because it helps to improve the bond of unity among the various states.

“The more we are talking together and remain strong the better for our country.

“I believe that was why the Conference of Speakers was berthed and I hope that you will continue to use the conference to better the lots of this nation.

“If any state is to make progress there is need for a very warm relationship with the executive and legislative arms to enable policies and programmes to work more efficiently than they would have ordinarily,” the governor added.

Earlier, Suleiman said that the Speakers were in the state for the second quarter meeting of the Conference.

He said that the Conference was made up of Speakers of the 36 States Houses of Assembly representing the 998 members of Houses of Assembly in the country.

He commended the Governor for the massive development in Asaba and other parts of the state.

He added that the mutual understanding between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in the state was commendable and worthy of emulation.

Also, the Speaker of Delta House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, Sheriff Oborevwori, appreciated the governor for his love for the legislature and for graciously approving to host the Conference in Delta

