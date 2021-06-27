Stakeholders want govt. to intensify campaign against drug abuse

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, June 26, 2021 (NAN) Stakeholders in Bauchi State have urged governments at all levels to intensify awareness and sensitisation campaigns against drug abuse and reduce the menace in the country.

The News Agency of the Nigerian (NAN) reports that June 26 is set aside to mark world day against drug abuse with the 2021 theme as “Share facts on drugs. Save lives’’.

Some Stakeholders who spoke to NAN on Saturday in Bauchi urged governments at all levels and relevant agencies to intensify campaigns against drug abuse and its effects among youths.

Malam Usman Julde said that drug misuse is a problem that is causing genuine concern for both individuals and the government in the society.

“The issue is predominant among young people who most of the time are uninformed about the perils inborn in drug misuse.

“A large number of them are occupied with drug abuse out of disappointment, destitution, absence of parental management, peer impact and pleasure,’’ he said.

Julde added, with a viable guiding system by relevant government agencies, the issues can be handled.

Mr leornard Gawaisu, who is a retired police officer and security expert, explained that curbing drugs involves the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders.

“To help in reducing drug abuse among adolescents and youths, educating family units on drugs are paramount.

“The family is the nucleus of every society. Parents should be encouraged to get drug education and teach their children as part of health, moral and character development, also inform them of the use, abuse and the danger of drugs in the society,’’ he said

Gawaisu stressed the need to also establish counseling centres for drug control in every community by government or private individuals.

“Qualified health counsellor should be employed in helping drug addicts or those dependent on drugs by giving them special advice on how to go about the withdrawal system,’’ Gawaisu said

Mr Abba Sabo, a Constitutional lawyer in Bauchi, stressed the need for campaign against drug abuse by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in order to have a drug-free society.

“The campaign against use of certain drugs and misuse of drugs should be intensified at the secondary school level because it is the peak of adolescence.

“Also, the government and other relevant authorities should launch campaigns against drug abuse as well as dependence.

“Drug awareness units should be set up in all states and moderated by the federal, state and local governments. It should not be a panel established to try people who use drugs as criminals, but it should help solve their socio-psychological problem,’’ he said.

Sabo also advised that the State and Local governments should ban joints and recreational centres, known to be selling points for illicit substances.

“To also ensure that uncompleted buildings that are hide-outs for the consumption and sale of illicit substances are completed by the owners or they risk demolition,’’ he said.

Dr Musa Usman, a Medical practitioner, suggested the establishment of drug rehabilitation centres in order to rehabilitate drug addicts.

“This is important for drug abusers, dependents and drug addicts in other to get medical treatment to restore their body physiological and psychological functions,’’ he said.

He explained that the use of psychoactive substances among adolescents and youths has become a subject of public concern worldwide due to the fact that it contributes potential harm or injury.

“For instance the side effects of codeine overuse involves: loss of pleasure in favorite activities and hobbies, and the lack of will in doing simple things in life,’’ he said.

