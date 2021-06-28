Ebonyi Lawmaker inaugurates constituency projects, promises effective

By Douglas Okoro

Onueke (Ebonyi), June 28, 2021 Chief Chinedu Ogah, representing Ezza South /Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, says he will continue to provide developmental projects and effective representation to his constituents.

Ogah made the promise on Monday at Onueke, Headquarters of Ezza South Local Government Area during the inauguration of constituency projects executed in the area.

The lawmaker said that his mission in the National Assembly was to impact positively on the lives of his people.

According to the lawmaker, the inaugurated mini bridges at Amajin in Ameka and Umunwangu/Ikwuato Idembia linking Ezza South and Ikwo Local Government Area, were designed to ease the sufferings of people of the two communities.

“The Umunwangu/Ikwuato Idembia River which was built with bamboos had claimed many lives and hindered easy evacuation of farm produce. The construction of the bridge has brought relief to the people.

“The bridge constructed at the cost of N390 million will enhance movement of people and easy evacuation of farm produce.

“We are going to construct the road to link the Southern part of the state,” Ogah said.

Ogah explained that 11 boreholes constructed in the 11 wards that made up the council was aimed at providing safe and affordable water to the people.

The lawmaker also inaugurated constituency rural electrification projects sited in different parts of the council.

Ogah said that he facilitated the employment of many youths from Ezza South into the Federal Civil service while no fewer than 35 post graduate students from the area were pursuing Master’s degree programmes in different Nigerian universities under his sponsorship.

“Since my inauguration in Nov. 19, 2019, we have attracted many employments in federal civil service for youths from this area and about 35 students are beneficiaries of our post graduate scholarship project pursuing Master’s degree programmes.

“We are committed to providing democracy dividends, our commitment is to empower our people, provide life changing development infrastructures,” the lawmaker added.

He said that the life transforming empowerment and constituency projects he attracted were to complement the infrastructural development programmes of Gov. Dave Umahi in Ebonyi.

He commended Mr Ken Eze, the Council Chairman for providing qualitative leadership to the people and for replicating the governor’s infrastructure upgrade in the area.

