BREAKING: Courts postpone Nnamdi Kanu trial for July 26/27

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Naija247news reports.

Naija247news earlier reported that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, announced the arrest of the IPOB leader on Tuesday afternoon.

Malami said Kanu was arrested on Sunday but did not give details of where and how the fleeing IPOB leader was captured.

The AGF accused Kanu of instigating violence in the South-East geopolitical zone using various social media platforms.

Kanu was subsequently brought before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday where the judge ordered an accelerated hearing in the matter.

While Shuaib Labaran represented the Federal Government; Kanu reportedly had no legal representation. Justice Nyako then asked that the defendant’s counsel be briefed on his arraignment.

Before he jumped bail in 2017, Kanu was facing 11 charges including terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.

The case has been scheduled for July 26 and July 27 2021 for resumption of trial while Kanu has been remanded with the Department of State Services.