Special Boat Service personnel of the Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) in conjunction with personnel of 403 Special Force Amphibious Brigade and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have conducted a clearance/ recovery operation at Baga. The operation was led by Commander NBLC, Commodore Alexander Bingel.

The operation, which lasted for four days covered the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology (FCFFT), Doro Baga, Tangon guava, Kwatan gaba and Kwatan kuyet, was successfully executed and resulted in the recovery of a box of 40mm Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) balls.

While appreciating the combat vigour and resilience of the troops, the Commander NBLC, Commodore Bingel commended the troops for their discipline, courage, doggedness and cooperation towards the success of the operation. The troops, not swayed by the success of the operation, projected further to ensure no elements of ISWAP terrorists were left within the area.