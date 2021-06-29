JUST IN: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu in London

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of a separatist group that wants a breakaway state in eastern Nigeria, has been arrested.

His movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), has been labelled as a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian authorities.

He was initially held in 2015 on treason charges but then fled the country in 2017 while on bail.

He was detained on Sunday with the help of Interpol, Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami said.

Mr Kanu was flown to Nigeria where he was presented in court on Tuesday by the country’s secret police.

Ipob established an armed wing – the Eastern Security Network (ESN) last year – and the authorities say the group has been responsible for a number of attacks on police stations and other public properties in southern Nigeria.