Palton Morgan – a parent brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna has recently signed a piling contract with Trevi Foundation for Paramount Twin Towers – a magnificent tower at Oniru Waterfront, Victoria Island.

Speaking at the signing event, Nidal Turjman, the Group Chief Operating Officer, Palton Morgan, said that the company’s vision of becoming the preferred Real Estate group in Africa is fully aligned with first-class projects that would meet the expectations of the market and unleash the economic potential of the country.

The Paramount Twin Towers will take luxury living to a new level of sophistication. It offers a unique blend of safe and secure community living that will make its residents feel at home right next to the Atlantic Ocean.

“To bring these magnificent towers to life, we have carefully selected the best architect, project management team, and contractors to exceed our customers’ expectations”, Nidal added.

The General Manager, Trevi Foundation, Massimo Cagna expressed delight at the second opportunity to work with Palton Morgan on the project, while commending the group for their transparency and professionalism during the selection process:

“I worked with the company on the Oceanna project, and they have great working structure and human resources”, he said.

The Director of Projects and Development, Palton Morgan Holdings, Peter Raven, cited the group’s desire to be the best as the motivation for selecting only the best project managers and contracting companies for their projects.

“Palton Morgan is on a mission to lead the real estate sector in Africa with revolutionary ideas and strategies that will fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market. We are building sophisticated masterpieces and creating new standards for luxury living.

“The Paramount Twin Towers project is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian Luxury Real Estate segment. When complete, it will be a significant part of our customers’ success stories. So, today, we have successfully engaged the finest international teams and contractors who have successfully delivered the best iconic projects in the world”. He concluded.

Mumtaz Zaidi, Group Commercial Director, Palton Morgan Holdings, said that the group has completed the sales of Tower A and starting on the sales of Tower B soon. “We are happy that our customers have shown genuine interest in Paramount Twin Towers because of its location, community concept, world-class amenities and value for money.” He added.

Palton Morgan – a parent real estate brand Grenadines Homes and Oceanna has dedicated her resources to reinventing the concept of luxury living in Nigeria and to lead from the forefront. Palton Morgan commits itself to offer the most valuable and well-planned communities in Nigeria and to drive its projects at ideal speed to deliver all its luxurious projects within delivery timelines.