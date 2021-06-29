Tuesday, June 29, 2021
More
    EnergyBig Oil

    NNPC chief signs Dangote refinery 20% stake purchase, warns on fuel costs

    By Naija247news Media, New York
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Media, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    LAGOS, June 29 – Nigerian state oil company NNPC has signed term sheets with Dangote Group to buy a 20% stake in the company’s oil refinery under construction in Lagos state, NNPC’s director said on Tuesday.

    Mele Kyari said NNPC is in talks with banks to borrow on the back of its cash flow to buy the stake in the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery. He declined to put a dollar figure on the stake, but said the refinery is worth an estimated $19 billion.

    Dangote Group previous said that NNPC and three other firms had approached it regarding a stake purchase. read more

    Kyari said NNPC still needed cabinet approval for the plan, but said the value of having a stake in what would be the largest oil refinery in Africa was worth the cost.

    NNPC’s cash flow however is constrained by gasoline price caps that have made it the sole importer of the fuel and forced it to sell at a loss.

    Kyari said he had warned the government that NNPC its remittances to the government could drop to zero due to those costs – though they had not yet done so. Union groups in Nigeria have fought against any price increases, but Kyari said he was hopeful of a deal to shed the subsidy costs within the coming months. read more

    “The reality is that we can’t afford it,” he said. “But if you don’t do something smart, you could end up with prices that Nigerians can’t afford.”

    Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

    Previous articleNigeria senate expected to presents oil overhaul bill today to full chamber for passage
    Next articleOil falls as flare-ups of COVID-19 variant threaten fuel demand
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com