    PH Refineries rehab: EPC contractor on site — NNPC

    By Edith Ike- Eboh
    Abuja, June 28, 2021 The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says that Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the Port Harcourt Refining Company is already on site.
    Mr Mustapha Yakubu, Chief Operating Officer, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja, on Monday.
    “As you know we have signed the EPC for the Port Harcourt refineries and we have also had a Technical starting meeting which signaled the beginning of the project.
    “As we speak, the EPC contractor is on site, mobilised fully and working with our project management group. They (officials) have commenced all the activities.
    “I am told that they have fully set up their site offices and have mobilised some of their staff members to Port Harcourt refineries.
    “So, work has started and by now they should have started the engineering work and soon will proceed to the main activities,’’ he said
    He said that the corporation was working hard to get the Warri and Kaduna Refineries on board.
    He said that the evaluation process was completed adding, more work and processes were still on to get them ready for rehabilitation.
    “We are confident that we will get then done well,’’ he said
    Naija247news recalls that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on April 6, signed the EPC contract with Maire Tecnimont SPA, an Italian company, for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC).
    The inaugural meeting on the signaling of the take-off of the project took place at the Port Harcourt Refinery on May 6.

