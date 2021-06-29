Tuesday, June 29, 2021
More
    Cover Story

    PTAD gulps £26.5m from investment firm

    By Anene Peters, Editor Naija247news
    0
    3

    Must read

    Anene Peters, Editor Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
    Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

    The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has received 26.5 million Pounds Sterling repatriated pension funds from Crown Agents Investment Management (CAIM).

    Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, said this in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, on Tuesday in Abuja.

    Ejikeme said that the pension funds had hitherto been under investment with CAIM of the United Kingdom.

    She said that the repatriation of the fund was made possible by the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari after series of meetings between PTAD Management, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the CAIM.

    Ejikeme said that the funds would be used to settle parts of the accrued arrears owed to its pensioners worth over N120 billion.

    “This development is indeed a very happy and welcomed one for our senior citizens.”

    The executive secretary said that this was another demonstration of the importance the Federal Government placed on the welfare of pensioners. (Naija247news)

    Previous articleNigeria hits 3.4m COVID-19 Vaccine dig in 2 rounds — NPHDA
    Next articleSchneider Electric to host Innovation Day 2021, emphasize link between Digitisation and Sustainability
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com