Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management

and automation, will be hosting its 2021 Innovation Day come July 6, 2021.

The live virtual event will bring together thought leaders from around the world

and across industries to discuss and deep dive into digitization and how it can

be used to drive business growth and operational stability, having

sustainability at the core.

The event will feature a line-up of local and international speakers, including

conservationist and polar adventurer Robert Swan, digital analyst and

anthropologist Brian Solis, author and lecturer at Oxford University Rachel

Botsman, and Executive Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider

Electric Pankaj Sharma.

The speakers will share their insights on topics, ranging from the use of digital

technologies to power a more sustainable and resilient future; building trust

through digital transformation; and the role of sustainability leadership to keep

companies relevant.

“Digitization empowers us to gain our edge, stay competitive and thrive in the

new normal. The potential is undeniably tremendous, especially in delivering

environmentally added value to our customers,” said Pankaj Sharma. “Today,

sustainability is crucial to enterprise viability. With a proper strategy in place,

digitization can deliver a clear path to business growth while minimizing

impacts on the environment.”

Commenting on the upcoming Innovation Day 2021 for Pacific, Ziad Youssef

Middle East and Africa Vice President of Secure Power and Segments at

Schneider Electric said, “The journey to sustainability begins with digitization.

Business and IT leaders need to see this as an opportunity to build resilience

into their strategy, allowing their company to move towards goals such as net-

zero energy, and net-zero carbon. While these ambitious targets were once

markers of a sustainable business, they are now markers of a smart

business,”

Participants can also learn about the latest solutions from Schneider Electric

such as the Galaxy VL and the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 43U, as well

as take on practical sessions covering the latest on how to implement

tomorrow’s solutions today. There will also be breakout sessions and

networking opportunities for IT and data centre professionals, IT solution

providers, as well as facility managers, electrical consultants and contractors.

Schneider Electric’s Innovation Day tours hosted up to 8,000 attendees in the

previous years. In 2020, the event focused on digitization in building and

driving resiliency in the wake of the changing landscape.

Schneider Electric’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of its energy

and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. The company calls

this “Life Is On”.

Through integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point

to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the

entire lifecycle and enabling integrated company management for homes,

buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, Schneider Electric has

proven efficacy of digital transformation.

The company is an advocate of open standards and partnership ecosystems

that are passionate about its shared meaningful purpose, inclusive and

empowered values.