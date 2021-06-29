Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management
and automation, will be hosting its 2021 Innovation Day come July 6, 2021.
The live virtual event will bring together thought leaders from around the world
and across industries to discuss and deep dive into digitization and how it can
be used to drive business growth and operational stability, having
sustainability at the core.
The event will feature a line-up of local and international speakers, including
conservationist and polar adventurer Robert Swan, digital analyst and
anthropologist Brian Solis, author and lecturer at Oxford University Rachel
Botsman, and Executive Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider
Electric Pankaj Sharma.
The speakers will share their insights on topics, ranging from the use of digital
technologies to power a more sustainable and resilient future; building trust
through digital transformation; and the role of sustainability leadership to keep
companies relevant.
“Digitization empowers us to gain our edge, stay competitive and thrive in the
new normal. The potential is undeniably tremendous, especially in delivering
environmentally added value to our customers,” said Pankaj Sharma. “Today,
sustainability is crucial to enterprise viability. With a proper strategy in place,
digitization can deliver a clear path to business growth while minimizing
impacts on the environment.”
Commenting on the upcoming Innovation Day 2021 for Pacific, Ziad Youssef
Middle East and Africa Vice President of Secure Power and Segments at
Schneider Electric said, “The journey to sustainability begins with digitization.
Business and IT leaders need to see this as an opportunity to build resilience
into their strategy, allowing their company to move towards goals such as net-
zero energy, and net-zero carbon. While these ambitious targets were once
markers of a sustainable business, they are now markers of a smart
business,”
Participants can also learn about the latest solutions from Schneider Electric
such as the Galaxy VL and the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 43U, as well
as take on practical sessions covering the latest on how to implement
tomorrow’s solutions today. There will also be breakout sessions and
networking opportunities for IT and data centre professionals, IT solution
providers, as well as facility managers, electrical consultants and contractors.
Schneider Electric’s Innovation Day tours hosted up to 8,000 attendees in the
previous years. In 2020, the event focused on digitization in building and
driving resiliency in the wake of the changing landscape.
Schneider Electric’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of its energy
and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. The company calls
this “Life Is On”.
Through integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point
to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the
entire lifecycle and enabling integrated company management for homes,
buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, Schneider Electric has
proven efficacy of digital transformation.
The company is an advocate of open standards and partnership ecosystems
that are passionate about its shared meaningful purpose, inclusive and
empowered values.
You must log in to post a comment.