Senate confirms Kolawole Alabi as Executive Commissioner, FCCPC

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja,June 29,2021 The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mr. Kolawole Alabi, representing South-West as Executive Commissioner of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

His confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Francis Fadahunsi (PDP -Osun ), in his presentation said that the nominee satisfied requirements of sections 153 and 156 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“As amended Section 5 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 .

According to him, the confirmation was also in line with Order 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

He said Alabi’s nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in compliance with the provision of Section 5 subsections (1) and (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

According to him,the nomination of the nominees for appointment as Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the FCCPC are made pursuant to Section 4(2) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

He said ,Alabi’s nomination became necessary given President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the FCCPC Act, 2018 on Jan 30, 2019.

