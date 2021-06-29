Togo culls birds, quarantines area following H5N1 avian flu outbreak

LOME, June 29 (Reuters) – Togo has culled hundreds of birds, quarantined a poultry farm, closed a local bird market and banned the movement of poultry following anoutbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu, the government said on Tuesday.

Over 800 birds have been culled, Batasse Batawui, director of livestock at Togo’s Ministry of Agriculture, told Reuters.

The government said in a statement that the birds were incinerated and eggs destroyed to stop the spread.

It added that the poultry farm, around 15km (9.3 miles) north of the capital, Lome, has been quarantined, and the local poultry and feed stock market closed for 30 days.

Reporting by John Zodzi Writing by Bate Felix Editing by Aaron Ross