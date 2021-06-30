APC recommends increased commitment to media, public engagement

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, June 29, 2021 Managers of Information of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governments at federal and state levels has recommended increased commitment to improve media and public engagements with necessary feedbacks.

This was part of recommendations made at the end of the inaugural meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) with managers of information of APC controlled states across the federation.

The meeting organised by the PGF, was hosted by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, to create synergy in communicating initiatives of APC governments at all levels to the public.

The communiqué from the meeting was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General of the PGF.

According to the communiqué, the meeting set up necessary strategies and frameworks for coordinated communication initiatives of governments at all levels to the public.

It said the meeting which reviewed challenges of communicating and the initiatives of APC governments at both federal and state levels, considered proposals for effective communication and better public engagement.

It stressed that incorporating the necessary media plan and strategy would drive each government`s policy and programme.

“Accordingly, the meeting made the following recommendations for consideration and implementation by the APC-led federal and state governments.

“Increased commitment towards improving media and public engagement with necessary feedbacks through enhancing relationship with the populace and incorporating the necessary media plan and strategy to drive each policy and programme.

“Sustained efforts to plan and implement media engagement strategies and programmes that will be sustainable and resilient to the impacts of media attacks by the opposition and their collaborators within and outside Nigeria,’’ the communiqué said.

It added that the meeting also recommended the need to strengthen legislation, strategies and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.

It further recommended strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise its achievements across board.

According to the communiqué, the PGF agreed to meet quarterly with managers of information of APC governments at federal and state levels to review progress.

It said such meetings would build solidarity among managers of information at all levels in APC-led governments under the leadership of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.

